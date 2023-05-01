Big Eyes Coin aims to challenge Vechain with Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade

By Guest Writer • 01 May 2023 • 10:30

The full transition of the Ethereum network to a proof-of-stake (PoS) network is currently underway with the implementation of the Shanghai upgrade, which is expected to increase the network’s speed, cost-effectiveness, and energy efficiency.

With the Ethereum network gaining more power, a growing number of cryptocurrency projects are choosing to utilise the network’s blockchain, including Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Despite a successful presale, BIG will face significant competition from Chinese blockchain projects such as Vechain in the highly competitive crypto market.

The question remains as to whether Big Eyes Coin can leverage its Ethereum-based backbone to effectively compete against established competitors like Vechain. The answer may lie in the project’s ability to differentiate itself and capitalize on the network’s technological advancements and growing influence.

The future of Ethereum Network with the Shanghai Upgrade

The upcoming Shanghai upgrade of the Ethereum network is set to convert it from a proof-of-work (PoW) system to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model. This change is expected to significantly reduce the network’s energy consumption by up to 99% and eliminate the need for extensive computational resources to validate transactions. As a result, transactions on the network are expected to become faster and more cost-effective.

Additionally, the Shanghai upgrade will allow users to withdraw staked ETH, although there are concerns about the network’s short-term volatility during this transition period. However, with the implementation of staking, Ethereum is predicted to appreciate, making it a promising investment opportunity.

Exploring the Intersection of Vechain and China’s Blockchain Industry

The blockchain industry in China is thriving, with a plethora of innovative projects emerging from the country’s booming economy. While strict government regulations have led to a ban on cryptocurrencies, blockchain initiatives like Vechain are leading the charge in creating a new narrative for the Chinese blockchain industry.

Vechain is a layer-1 blockchain that specialises in supply-chain management. With strategic partnerships already established with both state-owned and private Chinese enterprises, the project is leveraging Web3-based solutions to optimise data flow on a secure blockchain platform.

By capitalising on the growing demand for business ecosystems that provide real-time access to information, Vechain’s ecosystem is poised to become a game-changer in the industry. Its cutting-edge technology has the potential to revolutionise supply-chain management and create new opportunities for businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving global market.

The Power of Ethereum: Enhancing the capabilities Of Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin has emerged as a noteworthy newcomer in the world of cryptocurrencies, having captured the attention of investors with its highly successful presale campaign. In a short time frame, the project has amassed over $33 million in buy-ins, fuelling anticipation for its upcoming ecosystem development plans.

With the presale set to end on June 3rd, Big Eyes Coin has generated significant interest in the crypto community, thanks to its aim of establishing a decentralised ecosystem anchored by its BIG token. The ecosystem is poised to offer diverse dApps, including exchanges and business solutions, while delivering speedy and cost-effective transactions powered by Ethereum’s PoS architecture.

Big Eyes Coin’s focus on developing an efficient and seamless ecosystem has positioned it as a compelling contender in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space, presenting a promising investment opportunity for those seeking to capitalise on the burgeoning crypto market.

Final Thoughts

The implementation of the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on Ethereum is expected to make it the preferred blockchain ecosystem for developers. The benefits of improved speed, cost-effectiveness, and energy efficiency will attract new projects to the platform. Additionally, the upgrade to the Shanghai network will enhance the value of ETH as the primary utility token of the Ethereum network.

Big Eyes Coin plans to leverage the strengths of the Ethereum blockchain to gain a competitive edge over rivals like Vechain. The platform’s superior speed, low costs, and energy efficiency are expected to be advantageous as it seeks to attract enterprise adoption for its ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin’s presale has garnered significant investor interest due to its promising project and the offer of attractive returns through promotional codes like END300, which offer a 300% increase in BIG tokens for investors. The platform’s robust architecture and promising project are poised to deliver great returns on investment for prospective investors.

With the ongoing crypto bull run, Big Eyes Coin appears to be in the best position to capitalise on the market growth, and early investors may have the most to gain from its promising project.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido