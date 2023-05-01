By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 18:30

Body found after teenager reported missing in River Thames Image: Matt Turner Shutterstock.com

Officials in the UK said a body has been found after a teenager went missing in the River Thames, in Lechlade, Gloucestershire.

A body has been found in the UK on Monday, May 1, after a major search operation was conducted to find a teenager who was reported missing in the River Thames, passing through Lechlade, Gloucestershire.

Police in Gloucestershire were informed about the missing boy at around 10 pm on Sunday, April 30, as per ITV, as the 17-year-old was reportedly in the water.

Five other people were with the teenager when he went missing, and some of them entered the water to try and find him.

The group was then located by local officers, who were supported by the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Area Rescue Association, and Wiltshire Search & Rescue.

On the second day of the search operation, a body was recovered by specialist police divers from Avon and Somerset Police.

Officials said that a formal identification is yet to take place and the family of the boy has been informed, adding “The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time”.