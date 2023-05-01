BREAKING: Man shoots 15-year-old several times during street fight in Spain

By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 15:13

BREAKING: Man shoots 15-year-old several times during street fight in Sant Hipolit de Voltrega, Barcelona Image: Twitter @mossos

Police in Spain have arrested a man in his 40s after he allegedly shot a teenager multiple times during a street fight in Sant Hipolit de Voltrega, Barcelona before he died.

A teenage boy has been killed after he was shot multiple times in Sant Hipolit de Voltrega, a region in Barcelona province, on Monday, May 1.

According to El Pais, the incident happened early in the morning at around 5 am, as the Mossos d’Esquadra received a tip-off about an incident in a street of Sant Hipolit de Voltrega involving an injured person.

The regional police in a statement said that upon arriving at the scene, officers along with paramedics found a badly injured young man, who eventually died.

The man who allegedly shot him was later arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra, as they said that the 40-year-old fled into a nearby forest after shooting the teenager multiple times.

“We are investigating the violent death of a minor this morning in Sant Hipòlit de Voltregà. The Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the investigation”, said a statement posted by the Mossos d’Esquadra on Twitter.

Investiguem la mort violenta d'un menor d'aquesta matinada a Sant Hipòlit de Voltregà. La Divisió d'Investigació Criminal s'ha fet càrrec de la investigació pic.twitter.com/Z1sBYXNMoq — Mossos (@mossos) May 1, 2023

The suspect was eventually caught after the police launched an operation to find him.

The Special Intervention Group (GEI), a helicopter, and drones were used during the operation to hunt the man and following his arrest, the Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case.

After his arrest, the Mossos d’Esquadra made a post on Twitter and said, “We arrested the alleged perpetrator who escaped this morning’s homicide in Sant Hipòlit de Voltregà (Osona)”.

They added, “The arrest was without any act of violence and he is already on his way to the police station”.

Detenim el presumpte autor escapolit de l'homicidi d'aquesta matinada a Sant Hipòlit de Voltregà (Osona). La detenció ha estat sense cap acte de violència i ja va de camí cap a comissaria pic.twitter.com/Gwj6fmsF9h — Mossos (@mossos) May 1, 2023

Officials are also trying to investigate the reasons that lead to the incident and to identify the relationship between the victim and the assailant.

