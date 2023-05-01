By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 15:54

BREAKING: One dead, dozens injured after bus overturns in Spain Image: Twitter @E112Andalucia

Officials in Spain said one woman has died and 39 others injured in an accident after a bus overturned in Huelva, Andalucia.

A woman has died, and several others injured after a bus overturned in Huelva, Andalucia, on Monday, May 1.

According to El Periodico, the incident happened in Almonte, as the bus was transporting seasonal workers when, for unknown reasons, it overturned.

Officials said that the accident took place at kilometer 16 of the A-484 highway at 6.25 am.

A statement by 112 Emergency Service of Andalucia said that “one woman has died, three others have been very seriously injured, 14 less serious and 22 suffered minor injuries”.

🔴 Ascienden a 39 los heridos en el vuelco de autobús en #Almonte en el que ha fallecido una trabajadora El accidente se ha producido en la carretera A-484. Más información y podcast en este enlace ⬇https://t.co/snsx4O64eL

📷 @fermincaba pic.twitter.com/AIzdTzsO1F — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) May 1, 2023

The statement also said that the driver of the bus is also among the victims who suffered minor injuries.

All the victims who were slightly injured have been referred to health centers in the area of Almonte, Bonares, and Bollullos.

Whereas seven of the victims were sent to the Juan Ramón Jiménez de Huelva Hospital, nine others to Infanta Elena de Huelva Hospital, and four to the San Juan de Dios de Bormujos Hospital in Seville.

Aside from them, one of the victims has been sent to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital and another to the Virgen Macarena Hospital, both in Seville.

After the incident was reported, members of the 061 health services and the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) were rushed to the scene. They were joined by members of the local police, the Guardia Civil, the Traffic Service Operations Center (COS), the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters, and members from road maintenance.