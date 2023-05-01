By Max Greenhalgh • 01 May 2023 • 8:50

Classic BBC kids show set for reboot. Image Credit: Michael715/Shutterstock.com

Classic kids show Maid Marian and Her Merry Men is set for a reboot after 30 years.

The iconic BBC children’s show ‘Maid Marian and Her Merry Men’ is set to be rebooted almost 30 years after the original aired on television.

Created and written by Tony Robinson, ‘Maid Marian and Her Merry Men’ was supposed to be the true story of the Robin Hood legend.

Robinson first came up with the idea for Maid Marian And Her Merry Men when he saw his ten-year-old daughter playing football in the playground at her school.

“I instantly wondered what would have happened if she had been one of Robin Hood’s Merry Men. I suspect she would have been running the enterprise, rather than being just one of the gang.”

Robin is revealed to be a cowardly tailor from Kensington, with Marian as the brains behind the Merry Men. With her ruthless band of freedom fighters, Marian fought against the tyranny of King John and his cunning henchman, the Sheriff of Nottingham (played by Robinson)

The original starred Kate Lonergan as the brave leader and Adam Morris as Robin.

Now original writer Robinson revealed: “A company I have worked with before has bought the rights to Maid Marian And Her Merry Men from me. We are in the process of creating a version of the original for television.”

The programme first aired in 1989 on BBC1 and ran for four series until 1994.

It won a Bafta, RTS gong and the Prix Jeunesse Variety Award at the International Children’s Programme Festival in Munich.