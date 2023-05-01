By David Laycork • 01 May 2023 • 17:20

Kong Cave Adventure , Keswick Credit: Jing Liang/ Google Maps

A father has died from injuries sustained at a climbing wall and indoor cave in Keswick, Cumbria

Having become stuck in a fake cave system at the Kong Adventure Centre in Keswick, Cumbria on Saturday, April 22, a father and much-loved brother Carl O’Keeffe, sadly died of his injuries in hospital in Carlisle yesterday, April 30.

Carl O’Keefe, 49, was attending a child’s birthday party and happily playing with the kids when he slipped and became trapped. Although an experienced climber, he was stuck for four hours, with staff unable to free him.

Because of the nature of the place in which he was trapped, local mountain rescue teams were called to the scene as well as cave rescuers and other emergency services. Keswick Mountain Rescue, who attended the scene alongside the air ambulance, fire crews and cave rescuers, said he got stuck in a narrow tunnel at Kong’s climbing wall.

It took four hours of combined effort to free Carl, with centre staff also coordinating to remove panels to aid access. Rushed to Carlise infirmary for treatment, it became clear that Mr O’Keeffe had been crushed.

It became apparent the injuries Carl O’Keeffe suffered were severe and he was then moved to a quiet room to die a dignified death accompanied by his sister, Olivia Short.

Despite what appears to have been a well-organised multi-departmental response, the injuries suffered meant that Carl’s life was beyond saving. Described by his family as a brilliant man, a devoted parent and a strong advocate for the neurodiverse community, he will be sorely missed.

Ms Short wrote a tribute to Carl in which she said: “At 3 pm today (Sunday, April 30) I sat with Carl and said goodbye forever. He was my baby brother and over the last few years became my best friend.” she added at the end of her post: “I’m broken-hearted. As are the rest of our family.”

A Cumberland Council spokesperson was reported by the Daily Mail to have said ‘We have been notified of an incident that took place at the Kong Adventure Centre, Keswick, and are investigating the matter, as the regulating body.’