Gas explosion in West London injures three

By Julia Cameron • 01 May 2023 • 8:35

Gas explosion in West London . Credit: Jan-Mallander/Pixabay.com

A gas explosion has blown the window’s out of a West London takeaway.

Three people, two men and a woman, have been taken to hospital and there were fears that there could be more injured. But all people have been accounted for.

Images posted on social media show glass and debris littering the street as people rush forward to the scene. As a precaution, some people were evacuated from the area.

A woman who was on a stationary bus opposite the takeaway described what happened. Melissa Dias, 30 said “I was holding my son on my lap. Suddenly I heard this blast, it was so quick. I was blank for five seconds. The window frame and curtains from the shop came with full speed and banged the bus really hard.”

I saw a man come running out. He didn’t look too injured. He ran and we also got down from the bus. We started walking away from the scene. There were a few people helping get the injured outside.”

Simon Horn, Station Commander was at the scene and said “Crews were joined by our Urban Search and Rescue team using specialist equipment to carry out a systematic search of the property.”

“Initial crews worked quickly in a challenging situation to extinguish the fire. However, a cordon of around 50 metres will remain in place and people are asked to avoid the area.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed that 40 firefighters and six fire engines attended the scene and that the incident was thought to be a suspected gas explosion.

