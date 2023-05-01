By Max Greenhalgh • 01 May 2023 • 10:24
Half-naked man thrown off Jetstar flight after fight
Image: Muratart Shutterstock.com
Three passengers had to be escorted off a Jetstar flight from Bali to Brisbane for their disruptive behaviour, one of them being half-naked.
Flight attendants had to intervene when a passenger became violent. A video posted on TikTok caught the fracas between the half-naked man and a couple sitting next to him before all three of them were escorted off the flight by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).
An AFP spokesperson confirmed a woman and two men were escorted from the plane after they were called regarding “disruptive passengers.”
They said: “The AFP responded to a request for assistance from an airline regarding disruptive passengers on board a flight arriving at Brisbane from Bali on Thursday 27 April.”
“The AFP boarded the aircraft and escorted one female and two male passengers from the plane prior to the rest of the passengers disembarking.”
Jetstar said the behaviour was “completely unacceptable” and “very distressing” for both employees and passengers.
They said: “This type of violent and disruptive behaviour is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated on our flights.
“We acknowledge this would have been a very distressing experience for other customers and are reaching out to those who were sitting nearby.
“This was also an extremely tough situation for our crew and we’re providing support to them.”
