HMV set for a return to the highstreet

The music giant HMV is set to return to its famous London headquarters, 4 years after being rescued from administration.

The chain store, which is now back in profit, will occupy 363 Oxford Street in London. The recent demand for vinyl and cassette tapes among young music fans means the record shop has come back into vogue.

The Oxford Street shop, it’s first in Britain, has carved a place in music history since it opened in 1921.

Brian Epstein, manager of The Beatles, made a demo tape of the band in its recording studio, landing the famous band their first record deal.

In 1995, Blur played a rooftop gig to launch their Great Escape album as helicopters circled. One year later, over 6,000 people watched the Spice Girls turn Christmas Lights on at the landmark location.

Entrepreneur Doug Putman took over the business, which is now as popular for its band T-shirts and Pokemon merchandise.

He plans to relaunch later this year with live performances from stars such as Ed Sheeran

Excited fans have shared the news on social media.