By Betty Henderson • 01 May 2023 • 12:00

Cudeca has a strong presence in Benalmadena Photo credit: Fundación Cudeca (via Facebook)

IN A move which has brought hope and joy to many in the community, Benalmadena council voted to declare the expansion of the Cudeca Foundation‘s Day Unit to be of General Municipal Interest, which will improve resources for the charitable association.

The decision made on Thursday, April 27 means that the non-governmental organisation, Cudeca will benefit from tax exemptions and other financial benefits from the council. The Cudeca Foundation offers specialised care to people with cancer and other advanced illnesses, as well as free support to their families.

The Day Unit is a crucial component of Cudeca’s palliative care efforts, providing a dynamic range of physiotherapy, therapies, and social and cultural activities to improve the quality of life for patients and their families. The expansion of the Day Unit will mean that more people will have access to these vital services.

With the new tax exemption, the Cudeca Foundation can focus on what they do best: delivering compassionate and comprehensive care to those who need it most. The Foundation’s mission is to provide the highest level of palliative care to patients, ensuring that they live as comfortably as possible during their final days.

The unanimous decision by the council is a great victory for everyone involved and a reason to celebrate the spirit of kindness and generosity that defines the Cudeca Foundation. Cudeca relies heavily on donations from the community to provide these essential services, and this decision will make it easier for them to continue their work.

The Cudeca Foundation has been providing support to people with advanced illnesses in Benalmadena and on the Costa del Sol since 1991, and they are committed to continuing their work for as long as it is needed. This decision by the council is a testament to the importance of their work and the positive impact it has on the community.

This decision ensures that they can continue to make a positive impact for years to come.