By Julia Cameron • 01 May 2023 • 12:02
Man assaulted in South East London
Image:
Brian-A-Jackson Shutterstock.com
Police were called to the scene after reports of a man being attacked, but before they arrived, they were told that a 20-year-old man had presented himself at hospital. He is said to be suffering from head injuries and is in serious condition.
Meanwhile, police have arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of GBH. He was taken into custody but then bailed pending further enquiries.
A spokesperson for the police said “A crime scene remains in place and investigations are ongoing. Anyone who saw the incident or has any information, video or images that could help police, should call 101 and quote the reference CAD 8860/29Apr.”
The incident comes in the same month as a 44-year-old woman was hit by a car in Atlas Gardens, Charlton, Southeast London.
Officers and medics who attended the scene put in all their efforts to save the woman but sadly she died at the scene. A man was later arrested for causing death by dangerous driving. Along with four other men aged between 23 and 31 years old.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.