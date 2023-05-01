By Julia Cameron • 01 May 2023 • 12:02

Man assaulted in South East London Image: Brian-A-Jackson Shutterstock.com

A man was attacked in Beckenham, southeast London on Saturday at around 9.43 pm.

Police were called to the scene after reports of a man being attacked, but before they arrived, they were told that a 20-year-old man had presented himself at hospital. He is said to be suffering from head injuries and is in serious condition.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of GBH. He was taken into custody but then bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for the police said “A crime scene remains in place and investigations are ongoing. Anyone who saw the incident or has any information, video or images that could help police, should call 101 and quote the reference CAD 8860/29Apr.”

The incident comes in the same month as a 44-year-old woman was hit by a car in Atlas Gardens, Charlton, Southeast London.

Officers and medics who attended the scene put in all their efforts to save the woman but sadly she died at the scene. A man was later arrested for causing death by dangerous driving. Along with four other men aged between 23 and 31 years old.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.