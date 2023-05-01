By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 21:00
Man collapses before dying at rock festival in Spain
A man has died shortly after he arrived at the Viña Rock festival in Villarrobledo, Albacete.
According to sources from Villarrobledo Town Hall, cited by Antena3 on Monday, May 1, paramedics rushed to help the man after he collapsed on the ground.
Medical professionals deployed for the event then conducted the first examination, before he was transferred to the General Hospital of Villarrobledo.
Officials said, the man then died shortly before arriving at the medical centre.
After investigations were conducted by the Guardia Civil of Albacete, any possibility his death being caused by violence was ruled out.
Authorities said that they are now awaiting the results of the toxicological analysis and the autopsy.
They also reportedly said that “everything seems to indicate that the death could have been caused by the ingestion of some product, or by a heart attack caused due to that reason”.
Another 25-year-old also died at the Viña Rock festival about 10 years ago, after he suffered a heart attack while watching a concert.
Paramedics were rushed to the venue, but despite their efforts, the man died later at the Villarrobledo Hospital.
