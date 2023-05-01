By Julia Cameron • 01 May 2023 • 12:26

Man eats modern art piece. Credit: ajcespedes/Pixabay.com

The piece of art was in an exhibition when it was eaten by a hungry student.

Artist, Maurizio Cattelan was exhibiting a banana as part of his “WE” exhibition in Seoul’s Leeum Museum of Art. The artwork was called “Comedian.”

The Banana was taped to the wall, but art student Noh Huyn-soo removed the tape from the wall and ate the banana because he said he was “hungry.”

His friend recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone. The Banana was replaced, and the museum confirmed that no further action was taken against the hungry student.

They also confirmed that the banana is replaced as a matter, of course, every two or three days. In the video footage shouts of “excuse me” can be heard as Mr Noh removes the banana. The room is quiet as Mr Noh chomps down on the fruit. Afterwards, he can be seen taping the banana peel back onto the wall.

Later Mr Noh told the press that he saw Mr Cattelan’s work as a rebellion against a certain authority. He also said “Danmaging artwork could also be seen as artwork, I thought that would be interesting…Isn’t it taped there to be eaten?”

When Mr Cattelan was approached for comment, he said “No problem at all.”

His comment could come from the fact that it is not the first time his artwork has been eaten. In 2019 performance artist David Datuna pulled a banana from artwork by Cattelan that had already been sold and was on display in Art Basel, Miami.