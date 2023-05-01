By Julia Cameron • 01 May 2023 • 12:26
Man eats modern art piece.
Credit: ajcespedes/Pixabay.com
Artist, Maurizio Cattelan was exhibiting a banana as part of his “WE” exhibition in Seoul’s Leeum Museum of Art. The artwork was called “Comedian.”
The Banana was taped to the wall, but art student Noh Huyn-soo removed the tape from the wall and ate the banana because he said he was “hungry.”
His friend recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone. The Banana was replaced, and the museum confirmed that no further action was taken against the hungry student.
They also confirmed that the banana is replaced as a matter, of course, every two or three days. In the video footage shouts of “excuse me” can be heard as Mr Noh removes the banana. The room is quiet as Mr Noh chomps down on the fruit. Afterwards, he can be seen taping the banana peel back onto the wall.
Later Mr Noh told the press that he saw Mr Cattelan’s work as a rebellion against a certain authority. He also said “Danmaging artwork could also be seen as artwork, I thought that would be interesting…Isn’t it taped there to be eaten?”
When Mr Cattelan was approached for comment, he said “No problem at all.”
His comment could come from the fact that it is not the first time his artwork has been eaten. In 2019 performance artist David Datuna pulled a banana from artwork by Cattelan that had already been sold and was on display in Art Basel, Miami.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.