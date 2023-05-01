By Julia Cameron • 01 May 2023 • 11:41

Masterchef Judge dies age 46. Credit: Matt Leane/Shutterstock.com

Family and friends are in shock as MasterChef judge dies.

Scots, Australian, Jock Zonfrillo a judge on MasterChef Australia died yesterday aged 46.

His family confirmed his death today saying “our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend” died on Sunday in Melbourne.

Although no cause of death has been given, a Victoria police spokesman said that the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The popular show was due to air its new season on Monday night, but Network 10 who produce the show have confirmed it will not air this week.

Zonfrillo’s family went on to say “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those that crossed his path, became his mate or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

Jamie Oliver posted a statement on Instagram saying he was “in total shock” he met Jock Zonfrillo while he was a guest on the first episode of the upcoming MasterChef season.

He went on to say “We had the best time working together for this year’s MasterChef, I can’t tell you how good it was to work with him!”

“Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that, I was really grateful…Jock will be so very missed…I can’t believe I’m writing this…..”