By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 17:55

Meteorologists issue 'SERIOUS WARNING' after weather prediction for summers in Spain Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com

Predictions by meteorologists in Spain indicate that the months of May, June, July, and August will have higher temperatures than usual across the country.

As temperatures across Spain since the beginning of spring have been at record high levels, meteorologists are now issuing a warning for extreme heat during the summers.

According to recent estimates, Spain is already experiencing one of its worst droughts since the 1970s, as certain parts of the country have recorded no rainfall for more than 100 days, since the beginning of 2023.

Adding to this, new predictions by meteorologists in Spain for the months of May, June, and July, and August are further causing an alarm, as they are expected to be much higher than usual.

A statement by a meteorologist, cited by El Periodico, said that “news does not seem to be favorable”.

Experts said that the forecasts for May, June, and July indicate temperatures to be ‘scorching hot’ in Spain.

They predict that it will be much hotter than normal across the country, including parts of the interior.

However, the Canary Islands could experience temperatures that will be slightly above average.

According to information from the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, summers in Spain have been heating up since the 1980s, with increasingly common and intense heat waves.

Statistics also show that summers have been getting longer, lasting five more weeks and increasing at a rate of nine days per decade.

This change in weather causes a much greater risk of wildfires, droughts, as well as, heat-related health problems such as heat stroke and dehydration.