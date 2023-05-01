By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 22:34
Over 100 police officers injured in France during May Day demonstrations
Image: Alexandros-Michailidis Shutterstock.com
Demonstrations across France on Monday, May 1, against the pension reforms by President Emmanuel Macron have resulted in more than 100 police officers being injured across the country.
This statement was released by Gérald Darmanin, French interior minister, as cited by the BBC, who said the police officers were injured after clashes with angry protestors, demonstrating against the pension reforms.
Darmanin stated that “such a large number of police wounded was extremely rare”, adding that “291 people had been arrested during the unrest”.
Hundreds of thousands of people across France took to the streets to take part in the May Day demonstrations.
Local reports state that most of the demonstrations were peaceful, but violence started after radical groups started throwing petrol bombs and firecrackers.
Police resorted to using tear gas and water cannon on the protestors, and the exact number of demonstrators injured is unknown.
As per estimates by the interior ministry, over 782,000 people took part in demonstrations across the country, including 112,000 in Paris.
However, figures by the CGT union suggest that the number of demonstrators was three times more than the government estimates.
Darmanin also stated that one police officer in Paris suffered burns to his hands and face, after he was struck by a petrol bomb.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.