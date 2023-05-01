By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 21:33

Police arrest 48-year-old woman in UK after man reports sexual assault outside pub

Officers in the UK said that a woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a man outside a pub in Alton.

According to ITV on Monday, May 1, the incident happened at the White Horse pub, located on the High Street of Alton.

Official reports suggest that the man was walking past the bar when the 48-year-old woman approached him from behind.

The woman, who was reportedly not previously known by the man, then allegedly sexually assaulted him.

The incident was reported by the man and an investigation was started by the police.

During an appeal by the police, the photo of the woman was released, as officers stated that they wanted to speak to her.

The woman was then arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and it was later revealed that she is from Portsmouth.

Official reports state that she has now been bailed until the end of July, as investigations continue into the case.