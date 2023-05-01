Public invited to swear allegiance to King Charles during coronation ceremony

By Julia Cameron • 01 May 2023 • 9:47
Public invited to swear allegiance to King Chares during coronation ceremony.
Credit: New Zealand Defence Force from Wellington, New Zealand/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/en:Creative_Commons
The words to the allegiance are “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to Law – so help me god.”
Sky News went out with a reporter to Price Charles Avenue in Derby to ask its residents if they would be keen to say a pledge of allegiance to the King. People it seems were happy to speak the words out loud with people describing it as “patriotic.”
But there were others who didn’t agree with the invitation saying it was “like a dictatorship, and one young girl said, “It’s weird.”
The pledge is part of King Charles’ wish to modernise the ceremony. For example, unlike the Queen’s Coronation 70 years ago, King Charles’ coronation will feature women clergy and leaders from different faiths.
The Bishop of Chelmsford, the Right Reverend Guli Francis Dehqani Said “How many of us get an opportunity like this, how often in a lifetime.”
“So of course, for me, it will feed into my own story and my family’s history but also part of the nation’s story and history as it were and to be one of the first female bishops to take part in a coronation is of course a very special thing.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Gentle reminder, Charles was friends with Jimmy Saville – for decades – and Andrew was friends with Jeffrey Epstein. Be careful who you pledge allegiance to, most people have no idea who these ‘Royals’ actually are.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.