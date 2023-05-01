Public invited to swear allegiance to King Charles during coronation ceremony

Meteorologists issue 'SERIOUS WARNING' after weather prediction for summers in Spain  Close
By Julia Cameron • 01 May 2023 • 9:47

Public invited to swear allegiance to King Chares during coronation ceremony. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force from Wellington, New Zealand/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/en:Creative_Commons

Members of the public watching the coronation from all over the UK will be invited to swear allegiance to King Charles.

The words to the allegiance are “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to Law – so help me god.”

Sky News went out with a reporter to Price Charles Avenue in Derby to ask its residents if they would be keen to say a pledge of allegiance to the King. People it seems were happy to speak the words out loud with people describing it as “patriotic.”

But there were others who didn’t agree with the invitation saying it was “like a dictatorship, and one young girl said, “It’s weird.”

The pledge is part of King Charles’ wish to modernise the ceremony. For example, unlike the Queen’s Coronation 70 years ago, King Charles’ coronation will feature women clergy and leaders from different faiths.

The Bishop of Chelmsford, the Right Reverend Guli Francis Dehqani Said “How many of us get an opportunity like this, how often in a lifetime.”

“So of course, for me, it will feed into my own story and my family’s history but also part of the nation’s story and history as it were and to be one of the first female bishops to take part in a coronation is of course a very special thing.”

    • Bob Scratchit

      01 May 2023 • 11:10

      Gentle reminder, Charles was friends with Jimmy Saville – for decades – and Andrew was friends with Jeffrey Epstein. Be careful who you pledge allegiance to, most people have no idea who these ‘Royals’ actually are.

