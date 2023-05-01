By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 19:19
Shock as man dies after falling from over 800 feet in Spain
Image: Jordi Roy Shutterstock.com
A man has died in Spain after he fell from over 800 feet while hiking a mountain along with a woman, who also fell and has been severely injured.
According to Telecinco on Monday, May 1, the incident happened at a mountain known as Pic de Peguera, located in the municipality of Espot, Lleida.
A statement by the Bombers de la Generalitat said that authorities were alerted about the incident at about 12.56 pm on Sunday, April 30.
Local reports state that both mountaineers were walking when they fell through the ice.
The Bombers said that the man died on the spot, while the woman suffered serious injuries.
After the authorities were alerted, two units of the Grup d’Actuacions Especiales (GRAE) of the Bombers were mobilised.
A medical team, helicopter, and four ground crews were also rushed to the scene.
The injured woman was then transferred to the Hospital de Sabadell in Barcelona.
Officials said that the body of the deceased man was then recovered by the Unitat d’Intervenció en Muntanya (UIM) of the Mossos d’Esquadra.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.