By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 19:19

Shock as man dies after falling from over 800 feet in Spain Image: Jordi Roy Shutterstock.com

Officials in Spain said a 56-year-old man has died, and a 52-year-old woman severely injured, after falling from a height of over 800 feet while climbing a mountain in Espot, Lleida.

A man has died in Spain after he fell from over 800 feet while hiking a mountain along with a woman, who also fell and has been severely injured.

According to Telecinco on Monday, May 1, the incident happened at a mountain known as Pic de Peguera, located in the municipality of Espot, Lleida.

A statement by the Bombers de la Generalitat said that authorities were alerted about the incident at about 12.56 pm on Sunday, April 30.

Local reports state that both mountaineers were walking when they fell through the ice.

The Bombers said that the man died on the spot, while the woman suffered serious injuries.

After the authorities were alerted, two units of the Grup d’Actuacions Especiales (GRAE) of the Bombers were mobilised.

A medical team, helicopter, and four ground crews were also rushed to the scene.

The injured woman was then transferred to the Hospital de Sabadell in Barcelona.

Officials said that the body of the deceased man was then recovered by the Unitat d’Intervenció en Muntanya (UIM) of the Mossos d’Esquadra.