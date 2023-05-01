Tim Bachman, founding member and guitarist with Bachman Turner Overdrive passes away aged 71

By Chris King • 01 May 2023 • 0:58

Image of Canadian rock band Bachman Turner Overdrive. Credit: Mercury Records/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Tim Bachman, the guitarist and founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive passed away at the age of 71.

It was revealed this evening, Sunday, April 30, that Tim Bachman, the guitarist and one of the founding members of Bachman Turner Overdrive passed away on Saturday 29.

His death, at the age of 71, was announced on social media by his son Paxton ‘Ryder’ Bachman. Accompanied by an old black-and-white image of the two of them, he wrote: “My Dad passed this afternoon. Thank You Everyone for the kind words”.

He continued: “Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug ’em close, ya never know how long you have”.

Tim formed the Canadian rock band with his two brothers Randy and Robbie (who passed away at the age of 69 earlier this year), along with Fred Turner. According to Randy Bachman’s autobiography, BTO was formed sometime around mid-April 1972. The band released its eponymous first album in May 1973.

In December 1973, Bachman–Turner Overdrive II hit the charts and gave the band instant recognition. The album yielded two of their biggest-ever songs. ‘Let It Ride’ peaked at No23 in the Canadian charts while ‘Takin’ Care Of Business’ became their anthem for evermore.

Bachman left BTO shortly after the release of Bachman–Turner Overdrive II. He claimed at the time that he wanted to spend more time with his family and work on concert promotion.

His brothers however claimed that he was fired for breaking Randy Bachman’s lifestyle rules on the road. These included no alcohol and drugs, or sex outside marriage, and he allegedly broke them all. Tim was replaced by Blair Thornton.

He rejoined the BTO lineup of Randy Bachman, Fred Turner, and Garry Peterson for a 1984 reunion album and supporting tours. This included a high-profile world tour opening for rock giants Van Halen. Tim subsequently led touring versions of the band in 1987 and 1988.

After Tim’s original departure, the release of ‘Not Fragile’ in September 1974 saw BTO riding high with a No1 album in both Canada and the US. They also had a worldwide smash on their hands with the song ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet’. It topped the charts in countries across the world.