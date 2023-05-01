By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 16:39

Train derails in Russia after ‘unidentified device’ explodes Image: SA911 Twitter

Officials in Russia said a freight train has been derailed in Bryansk after an unidentified explosive device was detonated on the track.

An explosion on a railway track in Bryansk, a western region of Russia, resulted in a freight train being derailed on Monday, May 1.

According to a statement by Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Bryansk, on Telegram, “An unidentified explosive device went off, as a result of which a locomotive of a freight train derailed”.

Bogomaz said that the explosion happened at the 136th kilometre of the railway track between Bryansk and Unecha.

No casualties have been reported from the explosion which happened about 37 miles from the Ukrainian border.

As per a statement by the Russian railways, cited in the Telegraph, the explosion happened at 10.17 am, Moscow time, resulting in several freight wagons being derailed and the locomotive catching on fire.

Shortly after the incident, video footage of the incident was uploaded to social media which shows flames and black smoke coming out of the derailed locomotive.

Several freight wagons can also be seen overturned behind it.

A freight train derails in Bryansk, Russia 🇷🇺 (01.05.2023) pic.twitter.com/6dGY4yYfj8 — 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) May 1, 2023

Government sources cited by the Telegram channel Baza stated that the train was transporting fuel products and timber.