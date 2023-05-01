Turkish intelligence services eliminate suspected Islamic State leader in Syria

By Chris King • 01 May 2023 • 0:19
Speaking on television this Sunday, April 30, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country’s intelligence services had eliminated the suspected leader of the Islamic State in Syria.
‘The suspected leader of Daesh, codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, has been neutralised in an operation carried out yesterday by the MIT in Syria’, he announced.
On November 30, 2022, the appointment of Abu Hussein al-Qurashi as the leader of the Islamic State terror group was announced. This followed their confirmation that Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi had been killed.
This latest removal of an IS leader is thought to have occurred in the region of Afrin in northwest Syria. An abandoned farm that was being used as an Islamic school was allegedly targeted according to residents.
According to local reporters in the north of the country, local military police and Turkish intelligence agents, backed by Turkey, had sealed off an area near the town of Jindires.
Earlier this month, US Central Command claimed that another senior IS leader had been killed during a helicopter raid conducted in northern Syria by US forces.
According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM), Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri: “was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS”.
