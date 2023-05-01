By Betty Henderson • 01 May 2023 • 10:00

The theatre located in the heart of Fuengirola puts on captivating shows in English. Photo credit: The Salón Varietés Theatre (via Facebook)

THE Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola is currently presenting ‘Two’, an innovative and thought-provoking drama by the acclaimed English dramatist Jim Cartwright.

This groundbreaking play features two actors who portray 14 different characters in a powerful and emotional story. The show is running every night until Sunday, May 7, so this is the last chance for theatre lovers to see it.

Next on the theatre’s calendar is ‘The Magic of the Musicals,’ a lively show featuring excerpts from beloved musicals like Moulin Rouge, Matilda, Cats, The Greatest Showman, and more.

This performance will be produced and directed by Tina Staffieri and Gemma Lloyd and will include special guests Oliver Green and Leanne Cooper. It will feature performers from Backstage Studios and Club Dansing Performing Arts School.

The show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 and is sure to be a hit with theatre lovers.

The Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola, Spain, is a beloved institution for locals and visitors alike. Established in 1985, the theatre has a rich history and has been entertaining audiences for over three decades.

Prior to its conversion in 1985, the theatre was originally used as a cinema, showing films in Spanish and English since its creation in 1925.

The theatre hosts a variety of events, including plays, musical performances, and comedy shows. It also offers acting classes for those interested in pursuing a career in the arts. With a strong commitment to community engagement, the Salón Varietés theatre is much more than just a theatre , it is a vital part of the local community.

With its diverse lineup of shows and commitment to supporting local artists, it’s a cultural gem that’s not to be missed.

Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased online or at the box office. Tickets for ‘Two’ cost €16, while tickets for ‘The Magic of the Musicals’ cost €18 each.