UNUS SED LEO (LEO) and Toncoin (TON) underwhelming performance makes Sparklo (SPRK) an investment favourite

By Guest Writer • 01 May 2023 • 19:36

Sparklo’s status as an instant favourite among investors is obvious, considering the underwhelming performances of UNUS SED LEO (LEO) and Toncoin (TON) in the crypto market. With Sparklo’s presale, investors will be able to ride the bullish wave and record profits, unlike the aforementioned tokens.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO): Consolidating Price not Good for Investment

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) utility includes saving trading fees on Bitfinex, which depend on the number of UNUS SED LEO (LEO) in holders’ accounts.

The recent price movement of UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is largely uninteresting, with its price directionless and consolidating.

As a result of UNUS SED LEO (LEO) having no strong price movement, investors don’t see it as a good investment and would rather invest in something else, with the Sparklo presale currently popular among them.

Toncoin (TON): Weak Price Movement Shows No Room for Growth

Toncoin (TON), formerly known as Gram, is the native token of the TON network, a decentralised layer-1 blockchain. Ranked 26th by market cap, Toncoin (TON) is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world.

Recently, a two-way bridge to aid the transfer of ERC-20 tokens from Ethereum (ETH) to natively wrapped fungible tokens, available on the TON network, was announced. The bridge marks a significant milestone in the TON ecosystem and also for Toncoin (TON).

Toncoin (TON), which currently trades at $2.2 at the time of writing, also shows no strong price movement in recent times, with a 5% gain in the past 30 days at the time of writing. With more projects with significant growth potential available, investors are choosing to invest in them over Toncoin (TON), with the Sparklo presale given preference.

Sparklo (SPRK): The Token with an Impending Strong, Bullish Price Movement

With Toncoin (TON) and UNUS SED LEO (LEO) underperforming in the crypto market, investors are about to experience a bullish move with Sparklo, an investment platform in the precious metal industry.

Sparklo is a rare metal blockchain-based investment platform. Sparklo will provide an investment platform where investors can invest in fractionalized NFTs backed by gold, silver, and platinum.

At the moment, the presale costs only $0.015, which will move to $0.017 after the weekend. The 30% sales discount on all purchases offered by the team increases profit margin, with investors likely to enjoy a 3,000% increase in Sparklo’s value by next year.

More importantly, the team has completely locked the liquidity for 100 years, the KYC audit is ongoing, and the smart contract audit has been completed, meaning there will be no chance of a rug pull and ultimately securing investments.

The investment in Sparklo will see early adopters enjoy the imminent potential of the project, which has been predicted by experts. Investors only need to sit back and relax as it goes to the moon.

Find out more about the presale:

Buy Presale: https://invest.sparklo.finance

Website: https://sparklo.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sparklo_finance

Telegram: https://t.me/sparklofinance

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido