US rock band Aerosmith announce farewell tour

By David Laycork • 01 May 2023 • 20:15

Aerosmith playing live in 2014 Credit: bobnjeff/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

US rock legends Aerosmith are set to embark on a final tour having been together for more than 50 years.

Aerosmith, the US rock legends, have today (Monday, May 1) posted a video on their YouTube channel, announcing their farewell ‘Peace Out’ tour. With the band members in their seventies and having a history of rock ‘n’ roll excess, they have done well!

The video, which can be watched below, features many current celebrities and musical legends including Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Slash from Guns ‘n’ Roses and comedian Bill Burr. The video is a mock breaking news-style report, posted by Aerosmith on their YouTube channel early today.

The tour will be 40 dates across North America, beginning in Philadelphia on September 2, 2023. Although the band had to partially cancel a Las Vegas residency, due to singer Steven Tyler checking himself into rehab, Joe Perry, the band’s guitarist was quoted by the BBC as saying to the Associated Press:

“I think it’s about time,” adding, “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this.” Aerosmith forged their brand of bluesy rock in the early seventies, with hits such as Dream On and live favourite Mama Kin. They later branched out into other styles, with some of their biggest hits being the power ballad I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing (from the movie Armageddon) and their cross-over hit Walk This Way with Hip-Hop legends, Run DMC. Some fans from Europe and other parts of the world may be disappointed that the tour won’t reach them, but it is understandable that despite being heavily road-tested, these septuagenarians might be wise to exercise caution. But with caution not high on these rockers’ list of priorities, we can still expect some antics and high jinks from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees (2001). They conclude their tour in Montreal, January 26, 2024, so book your tickets now if you want to witness some rock history.