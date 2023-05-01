Video emerges of Ukrainian homes destroyed by Russian Strike in Pavlohrad

By David Laycork • 01 May 2023 • 19:13
Ukrainian homes destroyed by Russian Strike in Pavlohrad
Credit: Maria Avdeeva/ Twitter
The video, posted today (May 1) by The Guardian depicts local people showing the film crew what remains of their homes. Russian strikes bombarded the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, leaving locals tearful and shocked.
The airstrikes are thought to have injured 34 civilians and damaged railway lines and an ammunition depot in south-eastern Ukraine. There was also a strike on the Russian side of the border, which is believed to be part of the same strategy to disrupt military logistics, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected to start shortly.
The current Russian attacks have been going on for some days now, with 23 people killed in a missile attack on an apartment block in central Uman City.
The video of Pavlohrad can be seen here, as posted by The Guardian on Twitter: “Ukrainian homes destroyed in Russian strike on Pavlohrad – video”.
The video shows the destruction of homes and blast craters in Pavlohrad. One local resident, Serhii Lytvynenko says: “I was thrown by the explosive wave. Windows were blown out. It is good we were not outdoors because I don’t know what would have happened to us.”
Another resident, Olha Lytvynenko, clearly shaken said: “I ran outside and saw the garage was destroyed. Everything was on fire, glass shards everywhere. Had we been outside, we would have been killed.”
Dozens of people were injured but so far no deaths have been reported. Russian-backed officials in Ukraine have said that the strikes were aimed at military targets, but it is clear from video and photo evidence that homes have been destroyed.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive, backed by Western military supplies is expected at some point in the very near future and there are reports of Russian forces being pushed back from some positions in the eastern city of Bakhmut. With this news comes some hope that Ukrainians can begin to reclaim their land and their lives.
Share this story
