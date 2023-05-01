By Imran Khan • 01 May 2023 • 22:56

Woman stabbed to death in London during attack in broad daylight Image: Mr Doomits Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said a woman in her 30s has been killed after she was stabbed to death on a street in London.

A woman believed to be in her 30s has been stabbed to death in broad daylight on Monday, May 1.

According to official reports cited by the Mirror, police rushed to the scene of the incident at Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton, south London, shortly after 4 pm, when the attack was reported.

Emergency services rushed to the scene from the London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance was also dispatched.

Officers said that the woman was stabbed in the neck and was later confirmed dead.

“She was being resuscitated by doctors at the scene but they stopped attempts”, said a statement by one of the neighbours, adding, “The police had cordoned off the area so there was no one else around”.

After the incident, several roads leading to the scene of the attack were reportedly closed, as investigations are being conducted by the police.

Local reports also state that a blue tent has also been set up at the scene.