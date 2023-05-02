Big Eyes Coin, Love Hate Inu, and DogeCoin: 3 Meme Coins to watch closely in 2023

By Guest Writer • 02 May 2023 • 10:00

As crypto winter draws to a close, digital assets are trending again with meme coins taking their fair share of investments from takers.

Meme coins have been around since Bitcoin entered mainstream popularity. With Dogecoin being the first of its kind, many others followed with their own mascots, commonly fashioned after an animal or famous icon.

At first, this niche in cryptocurrency was terribly underdeveloped, with meme coins having a devoted community and NFTs but no clear purpose and vision.

Slowly, meme coins started to take part in philanthropic ventures, developing ecosystems with clear features, P2E games, and larger collections of NFTs. It’s also very common to see meme coins being used to support charitable causes.

Big Eyes Coin’s pre-sale will close on the 3rd June but it doesn’t end there

Big Eyes Coin is a cat-friendly meme coin with a presale that has been nothing short of successful over the last year.

The token has attracted over $34 million in investment inflows during its presale. The ICO is currently in its 13th stage of funding, which means crypto enthusiasts have a limited window to invest before the coin wraps up its presale.

However, there is still more planned for Big Eyes Coin in terms of updates. After the close of its presale, the token will go live on Uniswap on the 15th of June. Big Eyes Coin will also be listed on XT.com, Bitget, Gate.io, BitForex, and other crypto exchanges in the next 6 months.

Love Hate Inu: A New Meme Coin on the Crypto block

One of the trendiest meme coins right now, Love Hate Inu is an effective polling system where the most popular memes are chosen by communities through popular vote.

Users can access the Love Hate Inu dashboard where you can create polls, view your rewards and follow your latest trending votes.

90% of all tokens will be sold during the presale while 10% will be reserved for liquidity purposes, listing fees, and liquidity purposes.

Dogecoin: The father of Meme Coins

Initially created as a joke, Dogecoin was made by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013. 10 years later, the coin has a deeply embedded impression in the minds of crypto enthusiasts.

Celebrities like Elon Musk regularly tweet about the coin which creates the price volatility that you see in the markets.

Despite its rapid ups and downs, DogeCoin is still in the top 50 blue chip cryptocurrencies and has wide sway over the crypto community.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

