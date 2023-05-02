By Imran Khan • 02 May 2023 • 20:59

Boy and girl injured in UK after being shot in their legs Image: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said two children aged 11 and 15 have been injured after a shooting took place in Wolverhampton.

A boy and a girl have been injured in the UK after shots were fired from a car in the UK.

According to official reports, cited by ITV on Tuesday, May 2, police said the incident happened on Shelley Road in the Bushbury area of Wolverhampton.

The shooting was reported on the afternoon of Monday, May 1 as emergency services, along with the police rushed to the scene.

Shortly after the boy and girl, aged 15 and 11 were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in their legs.

Officials said that both the victims are in stable condition at the hospital.

Police said that just after the shots were fired, two cars, including a black Mini and a grey Ford Focus, were in a chase around the Bushbury area.

One of the cars was later discovered, as per the West Midlands Police, and has been seized before being taken for forensic examination.

A police spokesperson said, “It is not known what type of firearm was used but ballistic material has been recovered for forensic analysis and the scene remained cordoned off on Tuesday”.

Extra patrols are being carried out in the area, as officers are reportedly carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Police have also urged people in the area to check their dashcam and doorbell footage.

“Our officers are also liaising with partners in local schools as we understand how upsetting an incident like this can be,” the police statement said.

It added, “We know it is shocking, especially in a residential area, and it is a priority for us to establish what happened and who is responsible.”