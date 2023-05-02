By Imran Khan • 02 May 2023 • 17:36

BREAKING: Famous restaurant owner in Spain found 'violently' stabbed to death

The Guardia Civil in Spain are investigating the violent death of a restaurant owner after he was discovered with stab wounds.

An owner of a famous restaurant in La Rioja, Spain, has been found stabbed to death by the police on Tuesday, May 1.

According to El Mundo, Guillermo Castillo, who owned the Bodega Guillermo restaurant in the town of Cuzcurrita de Rio Tiron, was found dead with stab wounds.

Several Guardia Civil officers reached the scene where his body was discovered and an investigation have been started.

Police sources suggest that the incident could have happened on this morning, and the 78-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery at his home.

The victim was born in Cuzcurrita del Rio Tiron, where he decided to establish his restaurant several decades ago, which is very popular in northern Spain for its traditional Rioja food.

A statement by Román Urrecho, the mayor of Cuzcurrita de Rio Tiron said, “This event has shocked and dismayed the entire town since he was a lifelong neighbor and was very dear”.

After his death, the Cuzcurrita del Río Tirón City Council, with 570 registered inhabitants and some 480 regulars in winter, has declared three days of official mourning as a sign of condolences.

Urrecho stated that Castillowas widowed a few years ago and had a daughter who worked with him in the restaurant as well as a son who lived in Santo Domingo de la Calzada”.

He added that “Castillo was a great entrepreneur all his life. He came from a very humble family and he got his restaurant with his efforts”.

Urrecho further said that “He was very talkative,” and “always used to tell his guests: you don’t drink water here, only wine, and coffee from a pot.”