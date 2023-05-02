Breaking the Mold: How Big Eyes Coin, Love Hate Inu, and Dogecoin are redefining Meme Coins!

By Guest Writer • 02 May 2023 • 10:30

Despite their humorous origin, meme coins have emerged as a significant player in the cryptocurrency industry. These digital currencies have made a name for themselves by capitalising on the power of social media and the internet culture. The rise of meme coins has also sparked a new wave of creativity in the cryptocurrency world. Developers and creators are constantly experimenting with new ideas and concepts, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with these digital currencies. At this time of meme coin mania, let’s talk about three important cryptocurrencies: Big Eyes Coin, Love Hate Inu, and Dogecoin, and how they are rewriting the rules of the meme coin business.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

When Dogecoin was launched in 2013, nobody thought that it would become the 8th largest cryptocurrency in less than ten years, with a market capitalisation of over 11 billion dollars.

Although the coin was created to mock famous cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, it has gained a level of legitimacy that was previously unimaginable.

Besides its easy accessibility, the element of fun and entertainment attached to Dogecoin make it the most desirable cryptocurrency among the young generation.

Previously, the idea of a meme coin being a viable investment was unheard of. However, Dogecoin’s success has proved otherwise. It has demonstrated that meme coins can have a legitimate and valuable role in the cryptocurrency market.

At the time of writing Dogecoin was trading at $0.079.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu is an example of the new age meme coins that have evolved from being a source of amusement in the cryptocurrency market to having significant importance.

It is a meme coin built on the Ethereum Blockchain that aims to provide a platform for people to come together and vote on important issues through its vote2earn protocol. The voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring fairness, transparency, and security. Voters will be rewarded with unique NFT discount codes and metaverse assets.

To participate in the voting process, individuals must own Love Hate Inu’s native currency LHINU and stake their coins. After voting, participants can earn more tokens as a reward, and the more coins staked, the more voting power accumulated. Additionally, people can submit new poll ideas for the community to consider on the platform.

The project team plans to sell 90% of tokens in the presale stage, and at the time of writing, Love Hate Inu has raised more than 7 million dollars in presale.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)



Big Eyes Coin is a newly created meme coin on the Ethereum blockchain with two significant purposes. The first is to transfer wealth into the DeFi system, and the second is to protect the oceans. The coin has its own cryptocurrency, called BIG, with a big-eyed cat as its mascot.The presale began in August 2022 and quickly became a huge success.

To promote the presale, the project team has announced numerous offers and competitions in the past. Recently, Big Eyes Coin has released loot boxes available at various affordable prices, which could offer up to 1 million dollars worth of BIG tokens and mintable NFT cards. The team also offers a 300% bonus to those who buy the loot boxes and BIG tokens using the END 300 code.

As the presale draws to a close on June 3rd, Big Eyes Coin has released a six-month exchange roadmap that includes plans for future development and important information about the launch of the coin. As expected, the Big Eyes Coin will launch on June 15th on the Uniswap crypto exchange platform.

Conclusion

Love Hate Inu and Big Eyes Coin are two examples of meme coins that have evolved from a source of amusement to a platform for promoting social causes. Both coins utilise blockchain technology to ensure a fair and transparent voting system and offer rewards to participants. The success of these meme coins in their presale stages shows their potential for growth and impact on the cryptocurrency market.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido