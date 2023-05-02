By Imran Khan • 02 May 2023 • 15:24

British family find squatters at their Spanish vacation home in Ibiza with changed locks Image: Tokar Shutterstock.com

A family from the UK is trying to evict squatters after they discovered them living at their holiday home in Ibiza, Spain.

A British couple is involved in a legal battle to evict squatters from their holiday home in Ibiza after they discovered them when they arrived in Spain for a vacation.

According to Mail Online on Tuesday, May 2, Marc Robinson, his wife, and their daughter flew to Ibiza during the Easter holidays and then found that the lights of their house were on, and the locks had been changed.

The Robinsons then called the police to their property, which is located in the municipality of San Antonio, and the officers spoke to a man inside, who admitted that he was squatting in the house. The man also reportedly said that he was there with his wife and two children as they “didn’t have anywhere else to live”.

“It appears they’ve been selling our belongings. We’re certain an expensive bicycle we had in the house is not there anymore”, said Sofie, Robinson´s wife, adding “When we finally gain access we’ll have to see if we end up accusing them of theft or criminal damage”.

Sofie also said that “The police report hasn’t reached the court yet and preliminary proceedings to evict them from our house still haven’t been opened”.

She also stated that the police informed them that “they couldn’t do anything”, as when they arrived “there was only a man, a woman and two children they couldn’t evict without a court order because they say they’re a family and don’t have anywhere else to live”.

Sofie said that they are aware of the fact that there are more people living in the house, which should make the process of evicting them much easier.

“We don’t understand how it’s possible that there’s a legal vacuum where it comes to squatters in Spain”, she said, adding “We want them to leave as soon as possible”.