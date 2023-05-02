By Imran Khan • 02 May 2023 • 14:36

British man arrested in Turkey after mid-air collision killed another paraglider Image: Pavel1964 Shutterstock.com

Officials in Turkey have detained a 45-year-old British national after a fatal mid-air collision with two other paragliders resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.

A shocking mid-air collision between paragliders has resulted in the death of a man after they plummeted from the sky and crashed on a hotel roof.

According to Mail Online on Tuesday, May 2, the incident happened in Turkey’s Fethiye district, in the province of Mugla, as 30-year-old Orkut Baysal died after a mid-air collision.

Local reports state that the collusion happened amid windy conditions as Baysal, who was a Turkish national paraglider, had jumped from about 1,700 metres above sea level, along with another professional paraglider named Andac Ünsal.

Both the paragliders were on a tandem flight when they allegedly collided with 45-year-old British national Thomas Aitken, who was carrying out a solo jump.

They then plummeted onto a hotel roof, before landing on the edge of a swimming pool at the resort.

Sources suggest that the two parachutes had become entangled after they collided, resulting in them falling to the ground.

Police and paramedics were rushed to the scene of the incident, and the injured paragliders were taken to the Fethiye State Hospital.

Officials said that Baysal eventually died after suffering multiple injuries, and his body was taken to the morgue at the state hospital.

Aitken and Ünsal were also been reportedly hurt, but authorities said that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Shortly after, Aitken was taken into police custody, as investigations are being conducted to understand the cause that led to the collision.