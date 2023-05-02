Buckingham Palace on HIGH ALERT as police arrest man over shotgun cartridges

By John Ensor • 02 May 2023 • 22:32

Buckingham Palace on HIGH ALERT. Credit: Wikipedia

A man has been arrested by police for throwing shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

The episode happened at 7 pm this Tuesday evening, May 2, amid preparations for the King’s coronation this weekend, according to The Sun.

An area has been cordoned off by security while the incident is being investigated by police.

The unnamed man was also in possession of a suspicious bag, the contents of which are now under specialist examination.

A statement has been issued by a spokesperson for the police, said, ‘Officers quickly detained a man at around 7 pm on Tuesday, May 2, after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace SW1 and threw a number of items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the Palace grounds.

‘These have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination. There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries.

‘The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and will be taken into custody.

‘Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag. Specialists are in attendance and will assess the item.’

The coronation of King Charles is not welcomed by everyone, police are already preparing for anti-monarchy protesters, hell-bent on ruining the historic event on Saturday, May 6.

The various forces in charge of security will be keeping a close lookout for terrorist threats, eco-warriors and anarchists who may converge to disrupt the day’s celebrations.

Dai Davies, a former chief of Royal Protection said, ‘the threat is as big as it has been in 50 years.’