By Max Greenhalgh • 02 May 2023 • 10:31
Cadbury desserts recalled after food poisoning fears
Image: Flickr
Supermarkets are pulling thousands of packs of Cadbury-branded dessert products following a food poisoning alert.
The products are made by Müller and are being recalled following concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria poisoning will cause the normal symptoms of food poisoning, however, they are a particular threat to pregnant women and their unborn babies, as well as those with compromised immune systems.
The product recall covers Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six-pack), and Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: ‘Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
‘Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one-month-old and people with weakened immune systems.’
Müller said: ‘If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund (with or without a receipt).’
