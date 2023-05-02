FIFA threatens TV black-out for Women’s World Cup

By Max Greenhalgh • 02 May 2023 • 13:39

FIFA threatens TV black-out for Womens World Cup

FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino has threatened a TV black-out for Europe’s major TV broadcasters for upcoming Women’s World Cup.

Following bids for the television rights for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has threatened a media black-out in Europe unless companies increase their bids.

“To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the Fifa Women’s World Cup,” Infantino said at a World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva.

“Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the Fifa Women’s World Cup into the ‘big five’ European countries.”

Infantino said broadcasters had offered only $1m-$10m for the rights. This is low when compared with $100m-$200m for rights to the men’s World Cup.

Infantino calls the current bids a “slap in the face” of the players and “all women worldwide.”

1.12 billion viewers watched the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France across all platforms, according to FIFA.

Infantino went to his social media to call for a better TV deal.

On his Instagram account, he said: “I call, therefore, on all players, fans, football officials, presidents, prime ministers, politicians and journalists all over the world, to join us and support this call for a fair remuneration of women’s football. Women deserve it. As simple as that.”

The World Cup starts on 20 July.