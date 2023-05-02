Litecoin (LTC) price rises as the big halving event approaches, Collateral Network (COLT) eyes 35x returns

By Guest Writer • 02 May 2023 • 12:22

Litecoin (LTC) is gearing up for a big event this year, and it looks like the cryptocurrency’s price is already starting to take off. Litecoin (LTC) broke the $100 resistance level last week, and now analysts are speculating that it could soon hit the $200 mark. Meanwhile, a lesser-known cryptocurrency called Collateral Network (COLT) is also on the rise as it eyes 35x returns.

The Rise of Litecoin (LTC) Before the Big Event

It’s no secret that Litecoin (LTC) has been making waves in the crypto world recently. The altcoin saw its value skyrocket by more than 90% over the last few months, and now analysts are predicting that Litecoin (LTC) could soon hit the $200 mark before its expected big event later this year.

The big event for Litecoin (LTC) this year is its halving, which is scheduled to take place on or around August 2023. Halving is a process in which the reward for mining blocks of Litecoin (LTC) is reduced by half.

This mechanism is built into the protocol to control the supply of Litecoin (LTC) and ultimately decrease the rate at which new coins are introduced into the market, thereby reducing inflation over time. This year, the block reward is set to be reduced from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC, which should have a positive effect on the price of Litecoin (LTC).

Looking back at the 2019 halving, we can see that Litecoin (LTC) started the year at around $30, but went on to hit a high of $146 in the weeks preceding Litecoin (LTC)’s second halving event. If history repeats itself, analysts are expecting Litecoin (LTC) to reach the $200 mark before August 2023.

Collateral Network (COLT) Eyes 35x Returns

While Litecoin (LTC) is gearing up for the big event, a lesser-known cryptocurrency called Collateral Network (COLT) is just emerging and getting ready for its own big moment. Collateral Network is an asset-backed lending platform that takes a unique approach to peer-to-peer lending.

Collateral Network presale kicked off recently, with COLT tokens initially priced at a mere $0.01 each. Since then, the trading price has leaped by 40% to $0.014, with an anticipated rise to $0.0168 as the presale reaches its next phase.

The buzz surrounding Collateral Network springs from its trailblazing status as the first-ever platform to convert physical assets into NFTs, which can then serve as collateral for loans backed by physical assets on the blockchain.

Collateral Network ingenious fractional system allows multiple lenders to contribute to a single loan. Each lender receives interest payments on a weekly basis, calculated according to their individual stake. This design democratises the lending sector, making it more equitable and accessible for everyday investors.

By leveraging smart contracts and automated processes, Collateral Network streamlines transactions and slashes fees. Additionally, comprehensive information about each loan and its corresponding collateralised asset is embedded within the NFT’s metadata, ensuring all parties on Collateral Network are well-informed about their responsibilities.

Industry experts envision Collateral Network revolutionising the entire lending landscape worth a staggering $7 trillion and anticipate a bullish 35X surge in its price when it becomes publicly traded. Early adopters could potentially reap substantial rewards from their investments.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido