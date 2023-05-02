By Imran Khan • 02 May 2023 • 13:48
Major criminal organisation linked to Kavac clan busted in Spain
Image: Dragos Asaftei Shutterstock.com
The National Police in Spain have arrested 16 people from a criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking and linked to the Kavac Clan, of Serbian origin.
This statement was released on Tuesday, May 1, by the Interior Ministry of Spain, as the suspects were arrested during search operations that were carried out in the provinces of Madrid, Guadalajara, and Toledo.
During the operation, officials stated that “eight firearms have been seized – one of them a submachine gun – more than 3,000 marijuana plants, 150 kilograms of vacuum-packed marijuana, and €54,000 in cash”.
Authorities in Spain said that the criminal network, linked to the clan of Serbian origin, was known for being “dangerous” and was involved in international drug trafficking and crimes related to money laundering.
The statement by the interior ministry also said that “The main people in charge of the organisation in Spain lived in Madrid and owned homes valued at more than €1.5 million”, adding, “They also used high-end vehicles”.
Officials also stated that the criminal gang had weapons to defend themselves against possible attacks, or even to carry out attacks against members of other organisations.
In addition, it was common for them to change their addresses as well as their vehicles to make it difficult to detect them.
