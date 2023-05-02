Man dies after being trapped under his tractor in Spain 

By Imran Khan • 02 May 2023 • 18:32

Officials in Spain said a 45-year-old man was found dead after he was trapped under his tractor in the town of El Romeral, Toledo.

A man has died in the town of El Romeral, Toledo, after he was trapped under a tractor on his farm.

According to official reports, cited by TeleMadrid on Tuesday, May 2, he was found in an area located between El Romeral and Villacanas.

Sources from the emergency services (Servicio de Atención y Coordinación de Urgencias y Emergencias) said the incident was reported at about 11 pm on Monday, May 1.

Officers from the Guardia Civil along with paramedics were sent to the scene of the accident and upon arriving, they said that the 45-year-old man was found dead.

Local reports suggest that the man could have been trapped under the tractor while he was doing maintenance or changing a part.