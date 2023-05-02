Nurse accused of killing seven babies gives evidence at Manchester Crown Court

By David Laycork • 02 May 2023 • 16:31

A picture of Lucy Letby Credit: Nurse Lucy Letby/Facebook

Lucy Letby, a nurse who stands accused of killing 7 babies, has given evidence in Manchester for the first time.

Today, May 2, at Manchester Crown Court, Lucy Letby, the nurse accused of killing 7 babies and the attempted murder of 10 more has given evidence for the first time.

Letby, 33 as quoted in The Mirror, said that her: “whole world just stopped,” when she was accused of the heinous crimes back in 2016.

She will attempt to prove her innocence of these crimes, alleged to be committed at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and will have to explain some quite alarming evidence.

In reponse to a Post-it note, in which she wrote: “I am evil. I did this,” she claimed that she meant that she felt responsibility for the deaths or belived herself to be incompetent. She added that: “this was a way of me expressing what I wasn’t able to say to anyone else.”

She went on to describe the personal trauma of initially being told she was suspected of the crimes in 2016, being arrested on two occasions and not being allowed to return home.

The BBC reported the breaking news of her court appearance on Twitter:

“Lucy Letby, UK nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others, giving evidence for first time”.

Lucy Letby, UK nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others, giving evidence for first time https://t.co/co4SnzeMrX — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 2, 2023

Lucy Letby, describing the trauma of her ordeal, is quoted in The Guardian as saying: “I just changed as a person. My mental health deteriorated. I felt very isolated from my friends and family on the unit.”

The ex-nurse added: “I think it’s completely changed everything about me, about my life, about the hopes I had for the future. Everything is just gone.”

These are the early stages of the trial as yet. So far she has described her responsibilities on the ward as well as her life outside work at the time and a close relationship with a doctor.

She was also asked why she had made Facebook searches of the parents of some of the deceased babies, to which she responded that it was out of curiosity and that they were on her mind.

We hope to bring you more details as the case continues.