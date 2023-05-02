Nurse accused of killing seven babies gives evidence at Manchester Crown Court

By David Laycork • 02 May 2023 • 16:31
A picture of Lucy Letby
Credit: Nurse Lucy Letby/Facebook
Today, May 2, at Manchester Crown Court, Lucy Letby, the nurse accused of killing 7 babies and the attempted murder of 10 more has given evidence for the first time.
Letby, 33 as quoted in The Mirror, said that her: “whole world just stopped,” when she was accused of the heinous crimes back in 2016.
She will attempt to prove her innocence of these crimes, alleged to be committed at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and will have to explain some quite alarming evidence.
In reponse to a Post-it note, in which she wrote: “I am evil. I did this,” she claimed that she meant that she felt responsibility for the deaths or belived herself to be incompetent. She added that: “this was a way of me expressing what I wasn’t able to say to anyone else.”
She went on to describe the personal trauma of initially being told she was suspected of the crimes in 2016, being arrested on two occasions and not being allowed to return home.
The BBC reported the breaking news of her court appearance on Twitter:
“Lucy Letby, UK nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others, giving evidence for first time”.
Lucy Letby, UK nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others, giving evidence for first time https://t.co/co4SnzeMrX
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 2, 2023
Lucy Letby, UK nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others, giving evidence for first time https://t.co/co4SnzeMrX
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 2, 2023
Lucy Letby, describing the trauma of her ordeal, is quoted in The Guardian as saying: “I just changed as a person. My mental health deteriorated. I felt very isolated from my friends and family on the unit.”
The ex-nurse added: “I think it’s completely changed everything about me, about my life, about the hopes I had for the future. Everything is just gone.”
These are the early stages of the trial as yet. So far she has described her responsibilities on the ward as well as her life outside work at the time and a close relationship with a doctor.
She was also asked why she had made Facebook searches of the parents of some of the deceased babies, to which she responded that it was out of curiosity and that they were on her mind.
We hope to bring you more details as the case continues.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.