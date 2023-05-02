By Imran Khan • 02 May 2023 • 19:24
Seven bodies found inside house after search for missing teenagers
Authorities in the US have said that seven bodies have been found inside a house.
According to 20Minutes on Tuesday, May 2, the bodies were found inside the house located in Henryetta, in the US state of Oklahoma.
The Okmulgee County Sheriff, Eddy Rice, told the press that, although official identification is awaited, everything indicates that the bodies are those of the two girls, as well as a sex offender.
“We think we’ve found the people. We’re just waiting for confirmation,” he said.
Officials said that the teenage girls had been last reported travelling with the felon named Jesse L. McFadden, a 39-year-old man, who was registered as a sex offender.
Rice also stated that “the state medical examiner would have to confirm the victims’ identities”.
Meanwhile, 59-year-old Janette Mayo from Westville, Oklahoma, cited by the Associated Press said that after the bodies were found, she was contacted by the sheriff’s office.
Mayo stated that the authorities then informed her that the “other four victims were her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13”.
The bodies were found Monday, May 1 in the afternoon after police arrived at the home with a search warrant, following a missing report.
They were last seen with McFadden, according to a missing person alert posted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Police said that the bodies were found on property belonging to McFadden in Henryetta, a city about 90 miles (144 kilometers) from Oklahoma City.
As per the state Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson, “they were not found inside the residence, but outside it”.
Davidson reportedly said that no suspects are on the loose or being searched for and that “there is no threat to the community.”

