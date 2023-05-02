By Betty Henderson • 02 May 2023 • 11:00

Betty Ross is a valued member of TAPAS. Photo credit: TAPAS (via email)

The Andalucían Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) celebrated the remarkable contributions of Betty and Ken Ross on Saturday, April 29, when the society awarded them with lifetime memberships.

Betty, who has been a TAPAS member for nearly 20 years, served as the society’s Chair for five years, during which she played an instrumental role in the success of numerous TAPAS shows and events.

Her efforts helped the TAPAS choir to raise a whopping €14,000 for charity. For her invaluable contributions, Betty was presented with a certificate of appreciation and lifetime membership.

However, Betty’s success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of her husband, Ken. Known to the group as the TAPAS “magician”, Ken has been a pillar of support for the society, using his exceptional skills to produce remarkable stage and event sets, transport items for shows, and complete tasks “magically”.

TAPAS also recognised his contributions with a lifetime membership, showing gratitude for his many years of dedication to the group.

The TAPAS choir is now gearing up for its next big performance, where it will be supporting the charity Asociación Huellas Terapéuticas. The organization rescues abandoned dogs and retrains them as therapy animals for individuals with disabilities.

The choir’s next big performance will be on Sunday, June 4 at ‘The Picnic in the Park’ in Benahavis, and promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining event. The TAPAS choir is also set to perform at the home of Brian Piccolo, a courtier and singer, on Friday, July 7.

TAPAS congratulates Betty and Ken on their well-deserved lifetime memberships, and thanks them both for their outstanding contributions to the society.

The group also continues to welcome new members with a passion for performing arts and audiences to their performances. More information is available by calling: 685386923.

The TAPAS group is best known for their incredible international choir but also offer varied social events and exciting outings and activities.