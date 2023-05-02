By Betty Henderson • 02 May 2023 • 13:00

Brian Karet is the 41 Club’s new President. Photo credit: 41 Club (via email)

NERJA 41 Club has welcomed a new President, Brian Karet. The retired Doctor from Leeds took over the reins at the group’s AGM, which was held on Wednesday, April 19, and says he is ready to lead the club to even more exciting times.

Brian thanked the outgoing Chairman Peter MacLeod for leading the 41 Club through the challenging COVID years and is excited to continue building on his great work.

He believes that with the strong team around him, the 41 Club Nerja is in a good position and ready for the future.

With members from nine different countries, the 41 Club Nerja is a diverse and dynamic group that enjoys a variety of activities and gatherings.

From private tours of the Cueva de Nerja caves to sailing trips, jeep safaris, cultural and historical tours, friendly lunches, and BBQs with friends and family, the club organises activities to appeal to everyone.

In addition to the exciting events and activities, the 41 Club Nerja provides an opportunity for members to give back to the community. Nerja 41 Club have several exciting events planned including a Coronation Party which is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 and a meeting on Thursday, May 18.

Whether you’re a past member of the club or completely new to the organisation, the 41 Club Nerja is the perfect place to meet new friends and enjoy exciting adventures. The group is always open to new members.

With regular activities and a drop-in policy, there’s no need to be a permanent resident in the area to enjoy the fun. Some of the club’s members live in the area, while others visit regularly, and some just a few times a year.

The 41 Club is an international organisation of men, who are former members of the Round Table, as well as their wives. It was established in the UK in 1945 as a way for Round Table members to continue their friendship and camaraderie after leaving the organisation.

More information about joining the group and their activities is available on their website or via their Facebook page. Anyone interested in getting involved can also contact the club’s Publicity Officer, Steve Ryan by phone: (+44)7546402770 or by email: 41@41clubnerja.org