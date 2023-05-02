The presale of Big Eyes Coin to end with a bang amidst Ethereum’s rising value and anticipation for the Shanghai Upgrade

By Guest Writer • 02 May 2023 • 12:30

The entire crypto community is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade, which is set to take place on April 12th. As the upgrade approaches, investors and traders are closely monitoring its potential impact on the value of ETH.

Despite the excitement surrounding the upgrade, there are also risks to consider. Some analysts have raised concerns about the stability and security of the network after the upgrade. Additionally, there have been reports of increased regulatory action against crypto exchanges, which could affect the market’s overall sentiment toward ETH. It is important to keep these risks in mind when considering investments in ETH and other cryptocurrencies.

A market surge attributed to the Shanghai Upgrade

Crypto experts are excited about the upcoming Ethereum blockchain upgrade as it has the potential to enhance transaction efficiency. Despite rumours and regulatory actions against exchanges, Ethereum has demonstrated its resilience by reaching a seven-month peak of $1,922 on April 5th, making it the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.

Ether’s ability to overcome resistance points has led analysts to predict a possible price target of $3,000 in Q2 2023. Whale accumulation has remained strong in March, increasing by 0.5%, according to analytics firm Santiment.

The Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade is a significant development for the Ethereum blockchain, aimed at improving the network’s efficiency and reducing transaction costs. The upgrade also includes new features such as Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, which aims to address high gas fees on the network.

The planned upgrades to their respective blockchain networks are fueling the price surges of Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, Big Eyes Coin is also an excellent investment option, especially with its launch date approaching.

Overall, the Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade is a highly anticipated event in the crypto world, with many investors and traders eagerly awaiting its outcome. Although there are potential risks, the network upgrade’s potential benefits could make it a turning point for the Ethereum blockchain and the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido