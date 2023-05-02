By Imran Khan • 02 May 2023 • 12:55

Two dead, three injured after horrific car crash in Spain

Officials in Spain said the accident happened after their car crashed into a tree in Matalebreras, Soria.

Two people have died, and three others injured after they were involved in a road crash after their car smashed into a tree in the town of Matalebreras, Soria.

The victims in the accident include two men ages 54 and 49, while three others, including two women aged 26 and 22 and a 27-year-old man, have been injured, as per Telecinco.

According to local reports the accident happened after the car drove off the road and crashed into a tree at kilometre 119 of the N-122 road in the town of Matalebreras, in the autonomous community of Castile and Leon.

Emergency Centre 112 of Castilla y Leon stated after receiving the call about the accident, which resulted in five people being injured.

The Emergency Centre then notified the Guardia Civil (Traffic), the Agreda staff of the Fire and Rescue Service of the Diputación de Soria and the emergency coordination centre (CCU) of Emergencias Sanitarias – Sacy.

Shortly after, a mobile ICU, a basic life support ambulance, an ambulance and primary care medical staff from the Agreda health centre were rushed to the scene.

They were also informed that two of the victims were unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.

All the victims involved in the crash are reported to be Bolivian nationals, who lived in Soria and travelling from Cintruenigo, Navarra.

Two men were then confirmed dead by the emergency services at the scene and three injured were taken in ambulances to the hospital in Soria.

Official sources from the government suggest that after the car hit the tree, it fell into a raving and overturned.