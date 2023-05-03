Big Eyes Coin and Love Hate Inu stack up pre-sales, Hedera feels the bear grip

By Guest Writer • 03 May 2023 • 10:00

The last few months have been tough for the cryptocurrency market., causing a massive sell-off throughout the market. However, this tough time was a trojan horse for the crypto market because within it was rampant success and recovery. Over the following months, giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum saw incredible growth, and the market was finally in a wide-scale rally.

On another front, pre-sales and newcomers are all the rage in the recent market. As a result, new cryptos are periodically stepping up to rival the larger cryptos in their categories, primarily meme coins, and so far, these pre-sales have been doing amazingly.

Big Eyes Coin is a notable mention as they have raised over $34 million in the space of 8 months thanks to meme coin lovers and investors, and this trend is showing no signs of slowing down. On the other hand, Love Hate Inu’s presale has been performing well also, with over $7 million made so far. Conversely, Hedera has seen some great performance with their upgrade to the new mainnet but seems to be in the bear’s claws at the moment.

LoveHate Inu: The coin you hate loving

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is, what the developers call, an embodiment of the spirit of duality that represents the love and hate inside everyone. This project aims to create a positive environment and give back through charitable donations.

LHINU was created to get into the online poll niche, where it can be used for votes to retain the anonymity of the users and give them a platform to share their thoughts about the world without judgment.

The presale for LHINU is ongoing and has become popular among investors. The success of the presale can be attributed to two factors; the Federal Government pivoting on interest rates and its combination of meme coin designs and real-world use cases. This has driven the platform to raise over $7.5 million and is expected to exceed its $10 million threshold.

Hedera: Caught in the bear’s claw

Hedera is a public network that allows individuals and businesses to create DApps on it. Its primary design is to offer a fair and more efficient system that eliminates the limitations, like slow performance and instability, of older blockchains.

Recently, Hedera hit an incredible milestone of processing over 7 billion transactions, a figure registered mere weeks after they recorded over 6 billion. In addition to this, the blockchain upgraded its mainnet to its latest version, v0.36. This displays great usage of the network.

However, the value of the token has slowly started to decline since the beginning of April. Despite the upgrade the numbers continue to fall. The platform has been down by 5% in the past week, but there is speculation that the value may increase toward the start of May.

Big Eyes Coin: A New BIG-ginning

Big Eyes Coin is gradually making its transition into the wider market as the weeks get closer to the close of the presale. It has gained a lot of popularity amongst investors, and some would consider it to be a project that can rival Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

Since its presale release in August last year, the coin has continually and rapidly broken most of its milestones and has developed a strong community of investors and users thus far.

One of the more popular aspects of the platform is its reward structure. Their loot boxes are available for users to purchase for anywhere between $10 and $10,000 with prizes of up to a million dollars. These can be unlocked using the code END300, but they need to be done soon as the presale ends on June 3rd. Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin has an NFT gallery on the Opensea marketplace where users can collect, mint, and trade NFTs.

There are big things ahead in the crypto industry. After what was one of the toughest times in the market, probably equivalent to a virtual 1929 crash, the market is slowly starting to recover. As more new meme coins and other cryptos appear, there is an air of excitement, and as the upgrades continue to happen, many investors are eager to trust the industry again because of how they can benefit from it.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido