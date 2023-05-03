Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche and Love Hate Inu are the underrated crypto gems of 2023

By Guest Writer • 03 May 2023 • 10:30

Meme coins and altcoins are redefining the cryptocurrency market with their own characteristics, especially as alt season approaches. They have grabbed the attention of millions of people because of their distinct features. Avalanche (AVAX) is an altcoin that functions on sustainability. Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is a presale crypto that serves as an amusing meme coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which combines being a meme coin and an altcoin, is attracting attention as a result of its successful presale campaign. What do these three coins feature and why are they so popular on the market? Read on to find out!

Love Hate Inu – Another Doge Enters

Despite the market being saturated with meme coins, Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is distinctive. There is a lot of excitement about it because it centres around dogs, similar to past successful meme coins. Their design is similar to Shiba Inu (SHIB). 10% of assets are reserved for liquidity, community rewards etc.

Even though the specifics are limited, Love Hate Inu plans to gather a robust community that supports one another. The Love Hate Inu team is dedicated to creating an enjoyable and genuinely exciting cryptocurrency. Due to its unique branding and marketing strategy, Love Hate Inu is already trending on social media. It makes sense that so many people are looking forward to it with the hype it generates.

Avalanche – Exceptional Smart Contracts

Blockchain networks and decentralised applications (DApps) are powered by Avalanche (AVAX), a cryptocurrency with an integrated transaction system. To transmit tokens, set up an exchange, and provide documentation, users pay less. Due to the decline in mining, the proof-of-stake mechanism performs incredibly well while producing less carbon than before.

Avalanche’s scalability and smart contract blockchains enable high transaction volumes. Scalability and smart contracts are seamlessly integrated by Avalanche because the cryptocurrency is based on reliable blockchain technology. On CoinMarketCap, they are currently ranked #16 as a result of their cutting-edge technology. You may prosper and obtain access to Avalanche’s blockchain network by investing in the crypto.

Big Eyes Coin – a W for the Meme Coin World?

In the cryptocurrency market, meme coins are doing exceptionally well. One of them is Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a cryptocurrency that focuses on environmentalism. Mining is environmentally friendly with Big Eyes Coin because of the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Big Eyes Coin is in favour of philanthropic endeavours as it also donates a portion of its assets to ocean charities. Investors see it as a cryptocurrency with enormous potential because of its distinctive approach to environmental protection. Big Eyes Coin has raised $34.5 million with its successful presale campaign, a pawesome achievement!

Investors can purchase Big Eyes NFTs from the Sushi Crew series, which includes adorable kitties and provides early access to upcoming events and product releases. Until June 3rd (which is when the presale ends), Big Eyes Coin is offering a huge 300% bonus on purchases. Use the code ‘END300’ to claim your reward!

Final Thoughts

The three cryptocurrencies stand out and have unique characteristics. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an easygoing cryptocurrency that grants its users a 300% bonus. Avalanche (AVAX) and Love Hate Inu (LHINU), with their outstanding features, serve as a paradigm for other cryptocurrencies. The three are a godsend for the cryptocurrency industry, guaranteeing a bright future.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido