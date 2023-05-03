By Imran Khan • 03 May 2023 • 22:16

BREAKING: Family of 11-year-old rape victim in Spain to leave city after receiving threats

The girl was gang raped inside a shopping centre in Badalona, Barcelona in November 2022, and those involved are free.

A family of an 11-year-old rape victim who lives in Badalona, in the Barcelona province, has said that they are forced to leave the city after receiving threats.

According to Publico on Wednesday, May 3, the girl was allegedly raped in November 2022 inside a shopping centre in Badalona, and now the family intends to leave the city sometime between this and the next week.

As per sources from the municipality, the Badalona City Council will be facilitating all the procedures so that the family can be transferred from Badalona to another as soon as possible.

The City Council of Badalona will also appear as a private prosecutor in the gang rape of an 11-year-old girl, as per Cadena SER.

The victim’s mother has had to give up work to attend the court proceedings, accompany her daughter to receive psychiatric care, and also receive help herself.

After the victim was gang raped in November 2022, the Mossos d’Esquadra opened three investigations.

All the suspects allegedly involved in the case are now free after a juvenile court released the only person who had been detained, as the rest were minors under Spanish law.

In addition to the alleged rape, a brother of the victim received death threats from people close to the alleged rapists of the minor, which prompted the family to leave Badalona.