BREAKING: Multiple injuries in Atlanta USA as active shooter at large

By John Ensor • 03 May 2023 • 19:40
BREAKING: active shooter at large in USA
Today, Wednesday, May 3, Atlanta Police Department have locked down the city centre after reports of gunshots and numerous casualties, according to The Daily Mail.
Police authorities were alerted to reports of an active shooter inside a hospital in Atlanta located at West Peachtree Street.
The masked gunman, who is believed to be operating alone, started shooting at Northside Medical Midtown, where police are actively trying to apprehend the gunman and have urged the public to stay away.
Atlanta Police Department have issued an update on the incident, ‘we are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St.
‘We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody. Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away. ‘
Eyewitnesses have reported that several casualties have been stretchered away from the scene of the incident while heavily-armed police officers try to contain the area.
