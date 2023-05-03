By Imran Khan • 03 May 2023 • 17:23
BREAKING: Olympic gold medalist sprinter dies at 32
American athlete Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32. Her death was confirmed on Wednesday, May 3, in a statement posted on social media by her representative agency, Icon Management.
Bowie was considered one of the greatest American sprinters in recent history.
During the 2016 Rio Games, Bowie was part of the US relay team and won gold in the 4x100m. She also won silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m.
The following year she became the world champion at the 2017 World Athletic Championships after winning two gold medals. She was also a part of the American team that won gold in the relay.
While making the announcement about her death, a statement by the agency said that “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
